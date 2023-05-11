Supreme Court sides with ex-Cuomo aide, others convicted of corruption related to 'Buffalo Billion'

Percoco was ultimately sentenced to six years in prison, a conviction upheld on appeal. The case also involved Syracuse real estate executive Steven Aiello who paid Percoco for his assistance.

But the Supreme Court, in an opinion by Justice Samuel Alito, said the jury in Percoco's case was given improper instructions when it found him guilty of a wire fraud conspiracy count. Percoco was convicted "based on instructions that required the jury to determine whether he had a 'special relationship' with the government and had 'dominated and controlled' government business ... We conclude that this is not the proper test," Alito wrote.

An online database of federal inmates says Percoco has already finished his sentence and was released from custody in April.

In the second case, which also involved Aiello, the court ruled for him and for developers Louis Ciminelli and Joseph Gerardi and Alain Kaloyeros, formerly one of Cuomo's top economic development advisers. The court in an opinion by Justice Clarence Thomas said that the basis for their fraud convictions was faulty.

The group's prison terms had been put on hold while their case was appealed.