Supreme Court hears dispute between New York and New Jersey

The Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor was created in 1953 when the mob had infiltrated the port and was demanding payments from workers and shippers through extortion and violence. The two-member commission — with one commissioner from each state — oversees licensing and inspections at the Port of New York and New Jersey and has its own police force.

New Jersey lawmakers say changes in the industry, including the development of container shipping, have lessened the influence of organized crime at the port and reduced the need for the commission. The state says the commission has become “an impediment to economic growth.”