BreakingNews
Cedarville pharmacy student uses training to help save co-worker’s life
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Supreme Court rules for Sen. Cruz in campaign finance case

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas speaks at a David McCormick Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania campaign event in Lititz, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

caption arrowCaption
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas speaks at a David McCormick Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania campaign event in Lititz, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Nation & World
By JESSICA GRESKO, Associated Press
27 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has sided with Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas in his challenge to a provision of federal campaign finance law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday sided with Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas in his challenge to a provision of federal campaign finance law.

The justices, in a 6-3 decision that divided the court along ideological lines, agreed that the somewhat obscure section of the law violates the Constitution. The decision comes just as campaigning for the 2022 midterm elections is intensifying.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court's conservative majority that the provision “burdens core political speech without proper justification.”

The case may be important for some candidates for federal office who want to make large loans to their campaigns. But the Biden administration has said that the great majority of such loans are for less than $250,000 and therefore the provision Cruz challenged does not apply.

In Other News
1
Rebuffed by Spirit, JetBlue goes hostile in takeover bid
2
Raymond Lee, Camila Cabello join NBC's fall lineup
3
Fox tries something new by holding release of fall schedule
4
Stocks fall on Wall Street, continuing a losing streak
5
Teen charged in fatal shooting near Chicago 'Bean' sculpture
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top