Supreme Court rejects Turkey's bid to stop US brawl lawsuits

Lawyers for the Turkish government had told the court that Erdogan's security detail had discretion to use physical force because it was protecting its head of state in a potentially dangerous situation.

They described some protesters as “supporters of a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization that poses a genuine national security threat to Turkey.”

The altercation was caught on camera and led to criminal charges against some of Erdogan's security officers and civilian supporters, two of whom pleaded guilty. Most other charges were dropped.

The violence occurred as Erdogan was returning to the ambassador's residence after a White House visit, where he and then-President Donald Trump pledged cooperation in fighting the Islamic State group.

Erdogan remained in his car after it arrived at the ambassador’s residence while an initial skirmish took place. The lawsuits claim that he ordered a second, more violent attack. Turkey says he did no such thing.