springfield-news-sun logo
X

Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof, who killed 9

Nation & World
Updated 20 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Dylann Roof, who challenged his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Dylann Roof, who challenged his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation.

Roof had asked the court to decide how to handle disputes over mental illness-related evidence between capital defendants and their attorneys. The justices did not comment Tuesday in turning away the appeal.

Roof fired his attorneys and represented himself during the sentencing phase of his capital trial, part of his effort to block evidence potentially portraying him as mentally ill.

Roof shot participants at a Bible study session at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

A panel of appellate judges had previously upheld his conviction and death sentence.

Roof, 28, is on federal death row at a maximum-security prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. He can still pursue other appeals.

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

In Other News
1
AP source: NFL to discuss roughing calls, no change imminent
2
Thunberg: Burning coal is worse than German nuclear plants
3
Report: Prosecutors drop charges in 'Serial' podcast case
4
`How lucky': Fishermen rescued fighting off sharks in Gulf
5
Fight for Black voters intensifies in close Pa. Senate race
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top