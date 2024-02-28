Supreme Court, moving quickly, will decide if Trump can be prosecuted in election interference case

The Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted on charges he interfered with the 2020 election and has set a course for a quick resolution

Nation & World
6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to decide whether former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted on charges he interfered with the 2020 election and set a course for a quick resolution.

The justices’ order maintains a hold on preparations for a trial focused on Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss. At the same time, they said they would hear arguments in late April, with a decision likely no later than the end of June.

