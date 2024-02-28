Supreme Court, moving quickly, will decide if Trump can be prosecuted in election interference case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to decide whether former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted on charges he interfered with the 2020 election and set a course for a quick resolution.
The justices’ order maintains a hold on preparations for a trial focused on Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss. At the same time, they said they would hear arguments in late April, with a decision likely no later than the end of June.
