Supreme Court makes it harder for EPA to police sewage discharges

The decision is the latest in which conservative justices have reined in pollution control efforts.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the court that EPA can't make cities and counties responsible for maintaining the quality of the water, the Pacific Ocean in this case, into which wastewater is discharged.

One conservative justice, Amy Coney Barrett, joined the court's three liberals in dissent.

The case produced an unusual alliance of the liberal northern California city, energy companies and business groups.