BreakingNews
Norfolk Southern pays Clark County costs, damages for derailment

Supreme Court blocks OxyContin maker's bankruptcy deal that would shield Sackler family members

The Supreme Court has blocked a nationwide settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma that would shield members of the Sackler family who own the company from civil lawsuits over the toll of opioids

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
25 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked a nationwide settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma that would shield members of the Sackler family who own the company from civil lawsuits over the toll of opioids.

The justices agreed to a request from the Biden administration to put the brakes on an agreement reached last year with state and local governments. In addition, the high court will hear arguments before the end of the year over whether the settlement can proceed.

The deal would allow the company to emerge from bankruptcy as a different entity, with its profits used to fight the opioid epidemic. Members of the Sackler family would contribute up to $6 billion.

But a key component of the agreement would shield family members, who are not seeking bankruptcy protection as individuals, from lawsuits.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee, represented by the Justice Department, opposes releasing the Sackler family from legal liability.

In Other News
1
Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the US Open. He missed all 4 Grand Slam...
2
Even with due diligence, AP Top 25 voters know preseason ballot is an...
3
Maui surveys the burned wreckage caused by the deadliest US wildfire in...
4
How to help or donate in response to the deadly wildfire in Maui
5
Western officials: Niger junta warned they'd kill deposed president...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top