Supporters of Brazil’s Bolsonaro protest on Copacabana Beach to defend him after coup charges

A sea of people wearing Brazil’s yellow-and-green national soccer jersey chanted and held placards reading “Amnesty, now!” Local media reported that around 18,000 people attended, based on figures from a monitoring project linked to the University of Sao Paulo. Bolsonaro's allies had hoped to draw a crowd of 1 million.

Copacabana has regularly been the site for rallies called by Bolsonaro at times when he has sought to demonstrate his political strength.

Last month, Brazil 's prosecutor-general formally charged Bolsonaro with attempting a coup to stay in office after his 2022 election defeat to current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Part of that plot allegedly included plans to poison Lula and shoot dead Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who oversees several cases against him.

After losing to Lula, Bolsonaro refused to concede, and left for the United States days before the end of his term.

Bolsonaro has denied any wrongdoing and has said he is a victim of political persecution. His defense is seeking to send the case to the full Supreme Court, where Bolsonaro appointed two of its 11 justices.

If convicted, the former president could be sentenced to decades behind bars.

Speaking at the demonstration, Bolsonaro again refuted the accusations.

“Nobody buys that story. The only reason this coup story wasn’t perfect for them was because I was in the United States. If I’d been here, I’d still be in prison, or maybe killed by them. I’m going to be a problem for them, in prison or dead,” he said.

The pro-Bolsonaro demonstration took place nine days before a panel of five of Brazil's 11 Supreme Court justices will gather in Brasilia to decide whether the former president and several of his allies will stand trial on five counts.

Ahead of the march, his son Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro sought to rally the troops. “The hundreds of political prisoners and persecuted people need all of us more than ever,” he said in a video posted on social media on March 9.

That was a reference to the more than 400 people convicted for their roles in the Jan. 8 riot, when Bolsonaro's die-hard fans stormed and trashed the Supreme Court, Presidential Palace and Congress a week after Lula took office.

In his indictment of Bolsonaro and 33 others linked to him, Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet said the rampage was a last-ditch attempt to hold onto power.

Paulo Henrique Cassimiro, a political scientist at Rio de Janeiro State University, said Bolsonaro was trying to portray himself and those in jail as innocent patriots before the Supreme Court decides whether to accept the charges.

“If he strengthens himself politically, (Brazil's Congress) could potentially grant him amnesty in the event of a conviction,” Cassimiro said. But the low turnout at the rally shows that his clout has diminished, he added.

Thiago Bottino, a law professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, said it was likely the charges would be accepted.

“What you need to start a trial is different from what you need to convict someone. There are enough elements,” Bottino said, citing seized documents, statements from witnesses and large quantities of messages exchanged.

Cassiane Sousa, a 25-year-old student, said she attended the protest to show that Bolsonaro's movement still has strength despite his legal troubles.

“We’re here because we still have hope, otherwise we’d just stay home,” she said.

