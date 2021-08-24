Supply issues take shakes off the menu at British McDonald's

Industry body the Road Haulage Association says pandemic restrictions over the past 18 months have delayed many new recruits taking their driving tests. The group says Britain is short about 100,000 drivers, from a pre-pandemic total of 600,000.

Last week, chicken chain Nando’s temporarily shut about 50 outlets because of a shortage of poultry. KFC also warned recently that supply chain issues meant it was unable to stock some menu items.

Supermarkets have also reported problems getting some products onto shelves.

The U.K. government has temporarily eased restrictions on the number of hours drivers can work in an attempt to improve the situation.

