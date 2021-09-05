springfield-news-sun logo
Superb Verstappen thrills home crowd to win Netherlands GP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands leads at the start and followed by Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain and Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix, at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Caption
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands leads at the start and followed by Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain and Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix, at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

Nation & World
By JEROME PUGMIRE, Associated Press
19 minutes ago
Max Verstappen thrilled his home crowd by winning the Netherlands Grand Prix in style to reclaim the Formula One championship lead from Lewis Hamilton

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Max Verstappen thrilled his home crowd by winning the Netherlands Grand Prix in style Sunday to reclaim the Formula One championship lead from Lewis Hamilton.

The Red Bull driver's leading seventh win of the season and 17th of his career moved him three points ahead of the defending champion, who finished second but softened the blow with a bonus point for fastest lap.

Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was third.

A jubilant Verstappen grabbed a Dutch flag and lifted it high toward his adoring fans as they celebrated together.

Verstappen started from pole position for a season-leading seventh time, and sixth in the past seven races, courtesy of a brilliant qualifying session.

Hamilton and Bottas were just behind. Verstappen made a great start to pull clear away from them on the speedy 4.3-kilometer (2.7-mile) Zandvoort with its high-banking corners.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix, at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Caption
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix, at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Francisco Seco

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands leads at the start and followed by Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain and Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix, at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Caption
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands leads at the start and followed by Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain and Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix, at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

Fans cheer during the drivers parade before the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix, at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Caption
Fans cheer during the drivers parade before the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix, at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

Fans cheer during the drivers parade before the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix, at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Caption
Fans cheer during the drivers parade before the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix, at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands leads at the start of the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix, at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Caption
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands leads at the start of the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix, at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands leads at the start and followed by Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain and Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix, at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Caption
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands leads at the start and followed by Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain and Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix, at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix, at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Caption
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix, at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Francisco Seco

