Super Bowl's halftime performers face questions from media

The five music icons will perform at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Lamar — a Pulitzer Prize winner — are Southern California natives.

Dre emerged from the West Coast gangster rap scene alongside Eazy-E and Ice Cube to help form the group N.W.A., which made a major mark in the hip-hop culture and music industry with controversial lyrics in the late 1980s. Dre is responsible for promoting rap stars such as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent and Lamar. Dre also produced Blige's No. 1 hit song “Family Affair.”