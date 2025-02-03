Super Bowl week: Stars and athletes bring buzz into New Orleans before big game in the Big Easy

"It's going to be fun. It's going to be different than other Super Bowls," said Shaquille O'Neal, who will host his popular carnival-themed Shaq's Fun House on Friday night. It's a hot ticket — starting at $199 — for the NBA legend's over-the-top festival event featuring headline performances from Ludacris, John Summit and O'Neal under his stage name DJ Diesel.

O'Neal's event will feature several attractions including a Ferris wheel, circus performers and premium bar. This will be somewhat of a homecoming week for O'Neal, who played college hoops at Louisiana State University and visits Louisiana about four times a year.

For Flavor Flav, he wants to help lift up morale in New Orleans following the aftermath of the terror attack that killed 14 people on New Year's Day.

“This is going to be special. I'm here to uplift spirits,” said Flav, who will perform at Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate along with Diplo and Cowboy Mouth on Sunday afternoon. It's free for general admission with paid upgraded experiences for $49.99 and $349 for a VIP ticket.

“I'm getting on the turntables to make people party and have a good time," he said.

Along with those events, here's a look at some of the invite-only and public events during a busy Super Bowl week:

Fanatics Party

Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party is impossible to get into without an invite. The star-studded affair on Saturday afternoon is strictly for the who's who of sports and entertainment.

Rubin, the founder and CEO of Fanatics, will likely be front and center, taking in performances from Post Malone, Travis Scott, Don Tolliver and many more.

The expected attendees include big names such as Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Lil Baby, Tiffany Haddish and Tom Brady.

Madden Bowl

Just like EA Sports' iconic phrase, "It's in the game," Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton and Shaboozey will literally be in the game at the Madden Bowl.

The trio is set to separately take the stage Friday night, bringing the hype before the some competition kicks off.

“I can't wait to keep this party going,” Shaboozey said.

Along with performances, the event will include the Madden NFL 25 Championship Series in front of a live audience — where two of the world's best player will travel to New Orleans for their share of the $1 million prize pool.

Double up for some, Triple duties for Post Malone & Diplo

The Madden Bowl won't be the only stage where Stapleton will showcase his powerhouse vocals. The country star is set to headline the SiriusXM and Pandora concert on Thursday night.

Stapleton's performance will air on SiriusXM's Chris Stapleton Radio, an exclusive channel curated and presented by him and his band. Pandora listeners can access the Chris Stapleton Radio station.

After Ludacris takes the stage at Shaq's Fun House on Friday, the rapper will perform Sunday at On Location's Super Bowl pre-game party. He'll be joined by rock band The Revivalists at the Club 67 and Touchdown Club just outside the Caesars Superdome for One Location — a premium hospitality provider of the NFL.

Post Malone will be making moves too. He's scheduled to perform at three different events. Along with Fanatics, the superstar artist will hit the stage at the Bud Light Backyard Tour on Friday, then he's set to headline the YouTube Tailgate Concert on Sunday near the Superdome.

Diplo will perform at parties for Sports Illustrated and the UnKommon Pre-Game along with Guy Fieri's tailgate event.

Gospel celebration

Bill Bellamy and Rocsi Diaz will bring some gospel flavor to the Big Easy.

The tandem will host the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration on Wednesday night. The lineup includes some of music's best from The Isley Brothers, Muni Long, Yolanda Adams, Tori Kelly and Jonathan McReynolds.

Other performances include New Orleans natives Master P, Big Freedia, Lucky Daye and Trombone Shorty. The NFL Players Choir will also participate.

“Hosting the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration is like hitting the trifecta: music, faith, and football all in one show,” Bellamy said. "I’m excited to bring some laughs, some energy and to be part of this incredible night with an amazing lineup.”

Michael Strahan, an NFL Hall of Famer and “Good Morning America” co-anchor, will receive the Lifetime of Inspiration award. He called the honor “truly special.”

New Orleans Saints player Cameron Jordan will be given the community award while Los Angeles Rams star rookie Jared Verse will be honored with the rising star award.

Timbaland and Maxim

Super producer Timbaland will bring his massive hits into New Orleans with the help of Maxim.

Timbaland will perform at a special concert at the Maxim Saints & Sinners Big Game Party on Saturday. The show will include performances from DJ Loud Luxury, Plastik Funk, DJ unKommon and former NFL player Le'Veon Bell.

DJ unKommon and Diplo will be featured performers at a pregame party Friday.

50 Cent, Kaskade and taco pop-up for first responders

50 Cent will serving up his biggest rap hits with special guest Sommer Ray at Ohm Lounge on Saturday night.

Earlier in the day, the Mister Oso x Ortega Tailgate Taco Pop-Up welcomes the public, but it’s also dishing out dinner for 40 New Orleans first responders and their guests.

And on Friday, Kaskade — who was the in-game DJ at Super Bowl last year — takes over Ohm Lounge for a night of electrifying beats.

Other concerts happening around the Super Bowl

Captain Morgan will transform Bourbon Street into Rum Street with the help of T-Pain, who will headline a concert on Saturday night. Shortly after his set there, he'll head over to perform at TAO Presents: The Big Speakeasy, an event that'll feature performances from Doechii and Jermaine Dupri at the House of Verizon.

On the same night, Cardi B is expected to perform at the “Cardi Gras.” 50 Cent will hold the Super Bold Comedy Block Party with standups from Bill Bellamy, Chico Bean and DC Young Fly.

Dom Dolla and Diplo will perform at the Sports Illustrated Party.

On Friday, Nelly and Chainsmokers is set to perform at h.wood Homecoming and Draft Kings event. Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochosinco" Johnson will do an in-person podcast called the Nightcap NSFW Tour.

The story first moved Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, and updated on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 20225 to add additional events.

