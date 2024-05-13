Super Bowl champion Chiefs will open regular season at home against Ravens in AFC title game rematch

The Chiefs beat the Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game in January and went on to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs-Ravens opener at Arrowhead Stadium will be a Thursday night game on NBC.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be going for a third straight Super Bowl title and fourth in six years this season.

