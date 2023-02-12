Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs vs. Eagles live updates

“You won’t know exactly how it is until you get to game day,” he said.

1:50 p.m.

Eagles fan Lauren Clark strolled around State Farm Stadium with a wide grin, snapping pictures on her phone and taking in the experience of her first Super Bowl.

The Philadelphia native said she’s waited 40 years for this moment. As a 10-year-old, Clark listened to her first Super Bowl in 1981 on the radio and she's wanted to get a seat at the big game ever since.

Life achievement, unlocked.

“I was just tired of saying ‘Maybe next year,’” Clark said. “My Eagles are in the Super Bowl, my kids are grown, so I just said screw it, let’s go. You only live once. This is a dream come true.”

Clark was one of thousands of fans milling around the outside of State Farm Stadium at the NFL’s ‘Gameday Experience,’ which featured live music, food and drinks.

1:40 p.m.

The Valley of Fun is in full force on Super Bowl 57 Sunday.

Football fans descended by the thousands on Glendale, Arizona, for the NFL’s title game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. It was glorious weather for revelers, with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 70s.

The Chiefs and Eagles are at the stadium, too, arriving more than three hours before the scheduled game time 4:30 p.m. local time. The NFL said it expects the retractable roof will be open at State Farm Stadium thanks to the nice weather, which was also the case for the previous two Super Bowls played at the stadium.

