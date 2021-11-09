springfield-news-sun logo
Sununu seeking 4th term as governor, won't challenge Hassan

FILE— Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu addresses racing fans at a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, July 18, 2021, in Loudon, N.H. Sununu announced Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 that he's not running for U.S. Senate against Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan. Sununu says he'll seek a fourth term as New Hampshire governor. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Credit: Charles Krupa

By HOLLY RAMER, Associated Press
33 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday he’ll seek a fourth term and won’t run for U.S. Senate against Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan.

Sununu won reelection last year by more than 30 percentage points.

Republicans had hopes Sununu would run and reclaim one of New Hampshire’s Senate seats, now in Democratic hands. Democrats now hold a slim majority in the 50-50 Senate by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris’ role as a tiebreaking vote.

At a news conference, Sununu acknowledged that many Republicans had urged him to run.

“I appreciate everything they’ve said and the confidence they have in me, but this is about New Hampshire, not about Washington,” he said.

But he said he thought Republicans can win back the Senate without him.

FILE - Republican N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu speaks at the annual Hillsborough County NH GOP Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, June 3, 2021, in Manchester, N.H. Sununu announced Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 that he's not running for U.S. Senate against Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan. Sununu says he'll seek a fourth term as New Hampshire governor. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Credit: Elise Amendola

