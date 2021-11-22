Suns win 12th straight with ease, roll past Nuggets 126-97

This was much different. The Nuggets became even more short-handed late in the third quarter when Aaron Gordon was ejected after two quick technicals for arguing with an official after he was called for an offensive foul. Jeff Green led the Nuggets with 19 points. Gordon had 16.

The Suns took a 100-78 lead into the fourth.

Denver recovered from the lopsided first quarter to cut Phoenix's advantage to 73-60 by halftime. Ayton led the Suns with 18 points while Crowder and Booker each had 11. Gordon led the Nuggets with 16 points before the break.

GOOD AGAINST GOOD

The Suns have a 6-0 record against teams that have been above .500 this season. They're 13-3 overall.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Jokic was listed as probable on the injury report but still didn't play. ... The Nuggets were also missing F Zeke Nnaji (right ankle sprain). G Bones Hyland appeared to injure an ankle during the first quarter. He tried to play through the pain for a possession but eventually had to leave the game.

Suns: F/C Frank Kaminsky missed his third straight game and the team announced he's out indefinitely with a stress reaction in his right knee. Kaminsky is averaging 10.6 points and 4.6 rebounds and scored a career-high 31 points this season. ... F Abdel Nader (right knee injury) also didn't play. ... The 48 points were the second-most in franchise history in the first quarter. They scored 50 against the Nuggets in the first quarter during a game in 1990.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: At Portland on Tuesday night. Denver's play eight of the next nine games on the road.

Suns: At San Antonio on Monday night.

Caption Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) gets fouled as he shoots over Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee (00) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Caption Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton, right, gets fouled as he drives past Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Caption Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Caption Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon dunks against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin