Suns rout Bulls, move closer to wrapping up top spot in NBA

Craig started his second game in place of Crowder, and the forward came through with another strong performance. On Wednesday night at Houston, Craig scored 21 points on 8-of-8 shooting, including three 3-pointers, and had 14 rebounds.

The Bulls lost their third in a row to fall to 2-6 in March. All the losses in the streak have been on the road, where Chicago is 16-19. After a home game, the Bulls play five straight on the road.

The Suns (48.5%) and Bulls (48.2%) entered Friday as the top field-goal percentage teams in the NBA. The Suns bettered their season average, making 56% while the Bulls struggled and made just 41%.

Phoenix led by 14 points in the second quarter. It was 61-48 at the half, with Booker scoring 20 points. Suns were 12 of 12 from the free-throw line, with Booker making seven. Vucevic had 10 points to lead the Bulls in the half. DeRozan and White had nine apiece.

IRISH PRIDE

Suns coach Monty Williams was busy preparing for his team’s game, but he was able to keep track of Notre Dame’s upset victory over Alabama in the NCAA tournament earlier Friday.

“I saw a little before I left, and then I got a text telling me that they won,” the former Irish forward said before the game. Williams played at Notre Dame from 1989-94. “Coach (Mike) Brey has just changed our program. I hope he’s there for another 20 years.”

“It’s a big win for us because it’s hard to get those elite players to come to Notre Dame, because of other stuff. For him to do it in a year where this is not one of the years they’ve been really really good is great."

INJURY UPDATE

Bulls: PF Patrick Williams could return to the Bulls next week, coach Billy Donovan said. Williams has missed 65 games with a wrist injury that required surgery.

“He has progressed well, with no setbacks. He’s cleared to play,” Donovan said before Friday’s game. “His conditioning is fine. The timing is off a little bit.

“We’re just trying to give him more practice days, after not having contact for five months.”

Williams might play Sunday for the Bulls’ Windy City G-League. Other possibilities would be Monday in Toronto or more likely Tuesday in Milwaukee if he plays in the G-League game.

Donovan also said the status of G Lonzo Ball (right knee) has not changed. Ball, out since Jan. 28, is in the middle of the original prognosis of six to eight weeks, but has not been able to resume activities. Donovan said there is a chance he will not return before the regular season ends in three weeks.

Suns: Crowder (left groin soreness) is being brought along slowly. He also missed sat out Wednesday night at Houston. Johnson (right quad) has missed eight games.

NEXT

Bulls: Host Toronto on Monday night.

Suns: At Sacramento on Sunday.

