Suns push past Pistons, win franchise record 18th straight

Phoenix stopped the rally when Payne hit two free throws and Landry Shamet made a 3, enabling Phoenix to take a six-point lead after three.

Detroit did get within five points in the fourth quarter a few times, the last with 2:57 remaining at 104-99 on Saddiq Bey's 3-pointer, but Jae Crowder connected from behind the arc to keep the Pistons chasing.

The Suns have not lost since Oct. 27, when Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes hit a 3-pointer as time ran out for a 110-107 victory.

Jerami Grant had 34 points for Detroit, which fell to 2-10 on the road. Cunningham — last year's No. 1 overall draft pick — scored 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Kelly Olynyk (left knee strain), Jamorko Pickett (G League–Two Way), Isaiah Livers (G League–On Assignment) and Chris Smith (G League–Two Way) did not play.

Suns: The Suns feel Booker's hamstring injury is minor, but they still expect him to miss a few games. Coach Monty Williams said they'll monitor him and see how he progresses. ... Shamet relaced Booker in the starting lineup and scored 14 points. ... F/C Frank Kaminsky (right knee), F Abdel Nader (right knee) and F Dario Saric (right knee) didn’t play. ... Williams was named NBA coach of the month for November. The Suns were perfect for the month, winning all of their 16 games.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host the Thunder on Monday.

Suns: Travel to face Golden State on Friday.

Caption Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne celebrates his 3-pointer against the Detroit Pistons during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Caption Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Elfrid Payton (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Caption Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) is fouled by Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) as Joseph tries to drive to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Caption Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey, left, gets off a shot as Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin