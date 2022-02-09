Suns hold off 76ers 114-109 for NBA-best 44th victory

The Suns, though, kept hitting free throws (22 of 24 overall) to maintain the lead, and Paul hit a tough 20-footer for a 110-104 lead.

Tobias Harris, who scored 30 points, kept the Sixers alive with a 3.

Then came a pair of rare Embiid miscues -- he missed wildly on a 3, then the All-Star starter threw the ball away off a turnover and hunched over in disbelief as Phoenix sealed the win.

Mikal Bridges scored 23 points and Jae Crowder had 14 rebounds for the Suns, who were coming off a 127-124 win at Chicago on Monday night.

TIP-INS

Suns: Missed all seven 3s in the third quarter. ... Improved to 18-3 vs. the East.

76ers: G Matisse Thybulle started after he missed one game with a sore right shoulder. ... Coach Doc Rivers was named one of the 15 greatest coaches in NBA history, as part of the league’s 75th anniversary celebration.

TRADE DEADLINE

The Sixers have become one of the most talked-about teams in the league as the NBA nears Thursday’s trade deadline. All-Star guard Ben Simmons, who has not played this season, still wants to be traded.

Rivers said his door is always open if players rumored to get traded want to talk.

“There’s just so many bad rumors, honestly,” Rivers said. “There’s so much noise and talk with every team, I guess. Obviously, us with the Ben situation.”

Suns coach Monty Williams said he doesn’t discuss the latest rumors with his team.

“I never bring it up, just because, most of it is just hype,” he said. “I’m not going to bring it up if there’s nothing there.”

UP NEXT

Suns: Host Milwaukee on Thursday.

76ers: Host Oklahoma City on Friday.

Caption Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, right, drives to the basket past Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola

Caption Phoenix Suns' Mikal Bridges, right, shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola

Caption Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, shoots over Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola