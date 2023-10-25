Suns docked 2024 second-round pick after league says team violated free agency rules

The Phoenix Suns were docked a 2024 second-round draft pick by the NBA on Wednesday after the league said the team violated league rules on the timing of this season’s free agency discussions

Oct 25, 2023
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns were docked a 2024 second-round draft pick by the NBA on Wednesday after the league said the team violated league rules on the timing of this season’s free agency discussions.

The league said the Suns engaged in free agency discussions with forward Drew Eubanks before the date that talks were permitted. Eubanks eventually signed with the Suns.

The pick the Suns lost was originally Denver's and was acquired from the Orlando Magic in a previous trade. The league said the Suns cooperated with the investigation.

“We are disappointed with the results of the NBA investigation,” the Suns said in a statement. “If there was a violation, it was inadvertent. We are focused on complying with league rules and competing at the highest level every year.

"With that being said, we accept the penalty from the league and are focused on looking forward to this season.”

