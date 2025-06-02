Suns coaching search down to 2 candidates, Cavs assistants Bryant and Ott, AP source says

Breaking: 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-70 in Clark County; driver flees on foot

Nation & World
By DAVID BRANDT – Associated Press
21 minutes ago
X

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have whittled their coaching search down to two candidates, with Cleveland Cavaliers assistants Johnnie Bryant and Jordan Ott making the cut, a person familiar with the search confirmed on Monday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the news has not been officially announced by the team. ESPN first reported that Bryant and Ott were the two finalists.

The Suns are looking for their fourth coach in four seasons after firing Mike Budenholzer following a miserable 36-46 season that ended without a trip to the playoffs.

Bryant and Ott are expected to meet with Suns management later this week.

The 39-year-old Bryant has been in the NBA for more than a decade as an assistant with the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks before joining the Cavaliers as associate head coach in 2024. He played in college at Utah.

The 40-year-old Ott has worked for the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and the Cavaliers. He also worked as a video coordinator under Tom Izzo at Michigan State, which is where Suns owner Mat Ishbia played as a walk-on from 1999 to 2003.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

FILE - Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia watches players warm up prior to Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, April 28, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

