Suns' Booker, Paul picked as NBA All-Star reserves

Reserves were voted on by the head coaches from each conference, who could not vote for players from their own teams.

The starter pool in the Eastern Conference announced last week included Brooklyn's Kevin Durant, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia's Joel Embiid in the frontcourt, along with Atlanta's Trae Young and Chicago's DeMar DeRozan.

In the West, it's LeBron James, Golden State's Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, NBA MVP Nikola Jokic of Denver and Memphis guard Ja Morant.

James and Durant, as the leading vote-getters in each conference, will be captains who draft rosters for the game, though their own status for playing in it is unknown. Durant remains out with a sprained left knee ligament, while James is sidelined with a less severe knee injury.

Caption Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, center, looks on as he sits on the bench in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer