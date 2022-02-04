Hamburger icon
Suns' Booker, Paul picked as NBA All-Star reserves

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and guard Chris Paul (3) motion after Booker made a three pointer against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: Matt York

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and guard Chris Paul (3) motion after Booker made a three pointer against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: Matt York

Credit: Matt York

By BRIAN MAHONEY, Associated Press
11 minutes ago
Devin Booker and Chris Paul were chosen as reserves for the NBA All-Star Game, giving the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns two selections

NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Booker and Chris Paul were chosen Thursday as reserves for the NBA All-Star Game, giving the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns two selections.

The Utah Jazz also got a pair with Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, but the Cleveland Cavaliers had to settle for one player in the game they will host Feb. 20.

Guard Darius Garland will represent the Cavaliers but center Jarrett Allen was not among the seven players from the Eastern Conference.

The other reserves from the Western Conference were Luka Doncic of Dallas, Karl-Anthony Towns of Minnesota and Draymond Green of Golden State.

The remainder of the players from the East were Boston's Jayson Tatum, Brooklyn's James Harden, Chicago's Zach LaVine, Toronto's Fred VanVleet, Miami's Jimmy Butler and Milwaukee's Khris Middleton.

Reserves were voted on by the head coaches from each conference, who could not vote for players from their own teams.

The starter pool in the Eastern Conference announced last week included Brooklyn's Kevin Durant, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia's Joel Embiid in the frontcourt, along with Atlanta's Trae Young and Chicago's DeMar DeRozan.

In the West, it's LeBron James, Golden State's Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, NBA MVP Nikola Jokic of Denver and Memphis guard Ja Morant.

James and Durant, as the leading vote-getters in each conference, will be captains who draft rosters for the game, though their own status for playing in it is unknown. Durant remains out with a sprained left knee ligament, while James is sidelined with a less severe knee injury.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, center, looks on as he sits on the bench in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Credit: Rick Bowmer

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, center, looks on as he sits on the bench in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Credit: Rick Bowmer

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, center, looks on as he sits on the bench in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Credit: Rick Bowmer

Credit: Rick Bowmer

Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket past Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton (22) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 115-99. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Credit: Tony Dejak

Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket past Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton (22) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 115-99. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Credit: Tony Dejak

Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket past Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton (22) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 115-99. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Credit: Tony Dejak

Credit: Tony Dejak

