‘Summer of Soul,’ ‘Drive My Car’ make Oscars shortlist

"Flee," an animated documentary about an Afghan refugee made by Danish filmmaker Jonas Poher Rasmussen was also among the films that advanced in the international feature category. Other strong contenders include Ryusuke Hamaguchi "Drive My Car," which has been a critics group darling, Asghar Farhadi's Iranian drama "A Hero," Italian director Paolo Sorrentino's semi-autobiographical "The Hand of God" and Joachim Trier's dark romantic comedy "The Worst Person in the World," from Norway. France's entry, "Titane," did not make the cut despite having won the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

Original songs in contention include some from major music stars like Beyoncé’s “Be Alive,” from “King Richard,” Billie Eilish’s James Bond song “No Time To Die,” Van Morrison’s “Down to Joy” from “Belfast,” U2’s “Sing 2” song, Kid Cudi and JAY-Z’s “Guns Go Bang” from “The Harder they Fall,” Brian Wilson’s “Where I Belong” and Ariana Grande’s “Don’t Look Up.”