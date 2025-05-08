Sullivan makes sure to speak with 'every player on the roster' as he starts anew as Rangers coach

“I have spoken to every player on the roster over the last three days,’’ Sullivan said Thursday at his introductory press conference. “I think there is a fair amount of leadership in that room. There’s a lot of character in that room.”

Sullivan, the 38th coach in franchise history and fifth since 2018, agreed to lead the Rangers on May 2 after parting ways with Pittsburgh, where he won the Stanley Cup twice.

He replaces Peter Laviolette, who was fired April 19 after the Rangers slid 29 points to miss the postseason despite their raft of talent. It will be up to Sullivan to resuscitate a power play that fell from the league’s top echelon to 28th overall in 2024-25 and help the defense improve in front of elite goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who is coming off his worst NHL season.

Sullivan spent four seasons as a Rangers assistant under then-coach John Tortorella from 2009-13. He also coached current Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury during that time. They also worked together through USA Hockey at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February and will be part of the U.S. contingent for the 2026 Milan Olympics.

Sullivan will have top scorers Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad and Adam Fox on his side after years guiding Penguins stars Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang in Pittsburgh, where he won the Cup in 2016 and 2017.

“I’ve grown so much respect over the years for the talent that the Rangers have,’’ said Sullivan, who lost a seven-game first-round playoff series to the Rangers in 2022. "I look forward to the opportunity to get to know these guys on a more personal level. I look forward to the opportunity to work with them, both on the ice and off the ice, to try to become the most competitive team that we can become.”

Also pressing for the 57-year-old Sullivan — who was drafted by the Rangers in 1987 and later played 709 NHL games for four other franchises — is how he will handle younger Rangers such as 22-year-old Brennan Othmann and 20-year-old Gabe Perreault, a first-round pick in 2023 who joined the team briefly at the end of last season.

“Part of coaching or the art of coaching, I guess, is trying to figure out what that daily recipe is that’s best for the player,’’ Sullivan said. “Sometimes it’s time in the American League as a young player, sometimes it’s time in the National League depending on the types of minutes that that player can play. What I will tell you is that I think it’s important that every player earns their opportunities, that no one’s entitled to an opportunity.”

Sullivan was joined Thursday by Drury, who was awarded a contract extension last month.

Drury’s previous two coaching hires — Laviolette and Gerard Gallant — each lasted two seasons. The 48-year-old executive expressed enthusiasm for the addition of Sullivan, the only U.S.-born coach with multiple Stanley Cup wins.

“The second Mike was available, we quickly and aggressively pursued him,’’ Drury said. “We are certainly thrilled that pursuit led us to this moment today. There’s a lot of work to be done.”

