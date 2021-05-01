Suicide truck bomber hits Afghan guest house, killing 21

Hasib Stanikzai, head of the Logar provincial council, said that at the time of the attack, a group of local police were staying at the guest house, waiting for transportation home. Other rooms were occupied by students from more remote districts who had come to the provincial capital for university entrance exams.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said the attack was under investigation and that the roof of the guesthouse had collapsed in the bombing. There were fears bodies could be trapped beneath the rubble, he said.

After 20 years, Washington is ending its “forever war” in Afghanistan. Starting on Saturday, the last remaining 2,500 to 3,500 American troops will begin leaving the country, to be fully out by Sept. 11 at the latest.

The pullout comes amid a resurgent Taliban, who control or hold sway over half of Afghanistan.

An injured man is transported to a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, April 30, 2021. A powerful suicide truck bombing struck a guest house in eastern Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 14 people and wounding as many as 90, the Interior Ministry said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

Afghans wait outside the hospital to see their relatives in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, April 30, 2021. A powerful suicide truck bombing struck a guest house in eastern Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 14 people and wounding as many as 90, the Interior Ministry said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul