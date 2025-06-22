Suicide bomber strikes Syrian church near Damascus during mass

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A suicide bomber in Syria on Sunday detonated himself inside a church filled with people, state television and a war monitor said.

The explosion in Dweil’a in the outskirts of Damascus took place as people were praying inside the Mar Elias Church. Britain-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says there were 30 people wounded and killed, but the exact numbers are unclear. Some local media reported that children were among the casualties.