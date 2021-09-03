Suga bows out of party vote, paves way for new Japan leader

The Liberal Democrats and their coalition partner have a majority in parliament, meaning whoever wins the Sept. 29 party vote is virtually guaranteed to become the new prime minister.

The official start of the party campaign is Sept. 17. Candidacy requires factional support largely controlled by party heavyweights, and their choices may not match those favored in public opinion surveys.

Two Cabinet ministers in former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government have come out as potential candidates: dovish former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, currently seen as a top contender, and former Interior Minister Sanae Takaichi, who shares Abe's rightwing ideology.

Current Vaccinations Minister Taro Kono also expressed interest on Friday, saying he will make a final decision after consulting fellow lawmakers. Former Defense Miniter Shigeru Ishiba, a favorite in media surveys, and Seiko Noda, former gender equality minister, also reportedly have expressed intentions to run.

Kishida has criticized Suga's handling of the pandemic and recently proposed a series of virus measures, including more funding, a pledge to secure more hospital beds and creation of a health crisis management agency to centralize pandemic measures.

Kono, the son of the longest-serving lower house speaker and grandson of a former deputy prime minister, is a political blue blood and has served as foreign and defense ministers. He regularly communicates on social media and is popular among younger voters.

Suga's decision is largely seen as a political move so the party can have a fresh leader before national elections later this year. The lower house term ends in late October and elections must be held by late November.

Suga took office in mid-September a year ago after Abe resigned due to health problems, to fill in the rest of Abe's three-year term.

The son of a strawberry farmer from Japan's northern prefecture of Akita, Suga enjoyed support ratings as high as 70% early in his tenure because he was seen as a leader from the common people rather than blue-blood political families like Abe.

Suga introduced a series of pragmatic measures including digital transformation of the economy and administrative reforms, but his support ratings slid quickly over his coronavirus measures as Japan's outbreak grew.

His downfall started late last year when he bumbled a travel promotion campaign as the pandemic was worsening. He was forced into declaring a state of emergency in January and has since repeatedly expanded and extended the emergency measures, most recently until Sept. 12. In the latest media surveys, his support ratings have declined to around 26%.

“Being forced to live under restrictions, people have become increasingly frustrated and their dissatisfaction is nearing its peak, and that's the biggest reason causing Suga's administration to end," the Mainichi newspaper commented.

The emergency has largely focused on requests for eateries to close early and not serve alcohol, while requests for people to stay home and social distance have largely been ignored.

Suga has been criticized for presenting an overly optimistic outlook on the pandemic and for not sending convincing messages to the people to instill a sense of crisis. His vaccine-dependent policies also exposed people to risk while the vaccination campaign faced delays.

Although the pace of new cases in Tokyo has somewhat slowed, experts say a resurgence can occur any time and the health care system is under severe pressure with hospitals filled with serious cases and tens of thousands of sick people recovering at home.

Caption A staffer for a Japanese newspaper hands out a copy of the extra issue for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's announcement of not running for leadership of the governing party later this month, near a train station in Tokyo, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Suga said Friday he won't run for leadership of the governing party at the end of this month, paving the way for a new Japanese leader after just a year in office. The headline reads: "Prime Minister Suga to resign." (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

Caption Japanese Primm Minister Yoshihide Suga pauses during a meeting with International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons, in Tokyo Friday, Sept.3, 2021. Suga said Friday he won’t run for leadership of the governing party at the end of this month, paving the way for a new Japanese leader after just a year in office. (Behrouz Mehri/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Behrouz Mehri Credit: Behrouz Mehri

Caption Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, center, arrives for a cabinet meeting at his official residence in Tokyo Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Broadcaster NHK says Suga won't run for party leader, hinting he will resign as Japanese leader at the end of September. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends a cabinet meeting at his official residence in Tokyo Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Broadcaster NHK says Suga won't run for party leader, hinting he will resign as Japanese leader at the end of September. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Japanese Primm Minister Yoshihide Suga arrives to meet International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons, in Tokyo Friday, Sept.3, 2021. Suga said Friday he won’t run for leadership of the governing party at the end of this month, paving the way for a new Japanese leader after just a year in office. (Behrouz Mehri/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Behrouz Mehri Credit: Behrouz Mehri

Caption Japanese Primm Minister Yoshihide Suga arrives to meet International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons, in Tokyo Friday, Sept.3, 2021. Suga said Friday he won’t run for leadership of the governing party at the end of this month, paving the way for a new Japanese leader after just a year in office. (Behrouz Mehri/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Behrouz Mehri Credit: Behrouz Mehri

Caption Japanese Primm Minister Yoshihide Suga, right, arrives to meet International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons, in Tokyo Friday, Sept.3, 2021. Suga said Friday he won’t run for leadership of the governing party at the end of this month, paving the way for a new Japanese leader after just a year in office. (Behrouz Mehri/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Behrouz Mehri Credit: Behrouz Mehri

Caption Japanese Primm Minister Yoshihide Suga sits to meet International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons, in Tokyo Friday, Sept.3, 2021. Suga said Friday he won’t run for leadership of the governing party at the end of this month, paving the way for a new Japanese leader after just a year in office. (Behrouz Mehri/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Behrouz Mehri Credit: Behrouz Mehri

Caption Japanese Primm Minister Yoshihide Suga arrives to meet International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons, in Tokyo Friday, Sept.3, 2021. Suga said Friday he won’t run for leadership of the governing party at the end of this month, paving the way for a new Japanese leader after just a year in office. (Behrouz Mehri/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Behrouz Mehri Credit: Behrouz Mehri

Caption A staffer, right, for a Japanese newspaper hands out a copy of the extra issue for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's announcement of not running for leadership of the governing party later this month, near a train station in Tokyo, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Suga said Friday he won't run for leadership of the governing party at the end of this month, paving the way for a new Japanese leader after just a year in office. The headline reads: "Prime Minister Suga to resign." (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

Caption A staffer, left, for a Japanese newspaper hands out a copy of the extra issue for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's announcement of not running for leadership of the governing party later this month, near a train station in Tokyo, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Suga said Friday he won't run for leadership of the governing party at the end of this month, paving the way for a new Japanese leader after just a year in office. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

Caption Japanese Primm Minister Yoshihide Suga stands during a meeting with International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons, in Tokyo Friday, Sept.3, 2021. Suga said Friday he won’t run for leadership of the governing party at the end of this month, paving the way for a new Japanese leader after just a year in office. (Behrouz Mehri/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Behrouz Mehri Credit: Behrouz Mehri

Caption Japanese Primm Minister Yoshihide Suga stands during a meeting with International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons, in Tokyo Friday, Sept.3, 2021. Suga said Friday he won’t run for leadership of the governing party at the end of this month, paving the way for a new Japanese leader after just a year in office. (Behrouz Mehri/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Behrouz Mehri Credit: Behrouz Mehri

Caption Japanese Primm Minister Yoshihide Suga arrives to meet International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons, in Tokyo Friday, Sept.3, 2021. Suga said Friday he won’t run for leadership of the governing party at the end of this month, paving the way for a new Japanese leader after just a year in office. (Behrouz Mehri/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Behrouz Mehri Credit: Behrouz Mehri

Caption Japan’s Prime Minister and head of ruling Liberal Democratic Party Yoshihide Suga, left, and the party's secretary general Toshihiro Nikai, second right, arrive for a meeting in Tokyo Friday, Sept. 2021. Suga won’t run for governing party leadership election, indicating he will step down as Japanese leader later at the end of this month, NHK said. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited