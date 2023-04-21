Sudan's top general says military committed to civilian rule

In a video message released early Friday to mark the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan said: “We are confident that we will overcome this ordeal with our training, wisdom and strength, preserving the security and unity of the state, allowing us to be entrusted with the safe transition to civilian rule."

Since he took control of the country in an October 2021 coup, Burhan and his rival, commander of the Rapid Support Forces Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, have repeatedly promised to shepherd the country until a civilian government has been elected. However, both have failed to sign political agreements that would see their institutions lose power.