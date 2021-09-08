Sudan summons Ethiopia envoy over bodies found in river

The ministry said in a statement late Tuesday that it summoned Ambassador Petal Amero on Aug. 30 to inform him about the discovery of more than two dozen bodies. Ethiopian refuges in the region have said that those found in the Setit river — also known as the Tekeze — were Ethnic Tigrayans.

The river flows through some of the most troubled areas in the Tigray conflict. The bodies were found in the village of Wad al-Hulaywah by Ethiopian refugees, who fled their homes when the war started in November.