X

Sudan state media says 10 workers dead in gold mine collapse

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
59 minutes ago
Sudanese authorities say at least 10 people are dead after a gold mine collapsed in northern Sudan

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — At least 10 workers are dead after a gold mine collapsed in northern Sudan, state media reported overnight.

Sudan's SUNA news said the workers died after the roof of the Jebel Al-Ahmar gold mine, near the Egyptian border, collapsed Thursday. Many other miners are still missing, it reported.

Several of the bodies, mostly of young men, have been recovered from the site and search efforts are ongoing, SUNA said. A security source cited by the state agency said workers are feared to be trapped beneath the mine's groundwater. Few further details were given.

Collapses are common in Sudan’s gold mines, where safety standards and maintenance are poor.

In 2021, 31 people were killed after a defunct gold mine collapsed in West Kordofan province.

Sudan is a major gold producer with various mines scattered across the country.

In Other News
1
Lawyer: Steenkamp's parents to oppose parole for Pistorius
2
Finland's NATO membership: What's next?
3
Members of exiled Chinese church detained in Thailand
4
Cubs' Marcus Stroman commits MLB's 1st pitch-clock violation
5
Asian stocks follow Wall St up ahead of US inflation update
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top