Sudan doctors: 41 dead, hospitals targeted since coup

But police officials have in recent days tried to distance themselves from any role in the violence, saying their forces in the streets are not armed and that there have been instances of violence committed by the protesters. They have repeatedly pledged to investigate reports of deaths.

On Sunday, Sudan’s deposed prime minister Abdalla Hamdok signed a deal that will see him reinstated, almost a month after a military coup put him under house arrest. The agreement envisions an independent, technocratic Cabinet to be led by Hamdok until elections can be held. Even then, it would still remain under military oversight.

In response, thousands of Sudanese took to the streets to denounce what many called a betrayal of the democratic cause by their former prime minister, who has been the civilian face of the transitional government since it took power after a 2019 popular uprising deposed longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir. Security forces fired tear gas and live ammunition in some locations, according to activists.

The statement by the office of Sudanese doctors said that police fired tear gas inside the Khartoum Teaching Hospital on Sunday, near the intensive care unit and neonatal ward.

A large number of the demonstrators have been killed by gunshots fired by security forces, according to the committee.