Sudan arrests 3 coup critics as pressure mounts on military

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2021, file photo, pro-democracy protesters take to the streets to condemn a takeover by military officials in Khartoum, Sudan. Sudanese security forces detained three prominent pro-democracy figures, family members and activists said Wednesday, Oct. 27, as international pressure mounted on the country's military to walk back the coup it staged earlier this week.(AP Photo/Ashraf Idris, File)
Credit: Ashraf Idris

Nation & World
By SAMY MAGDY, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Sudanese security forces have detained three prominent pro-democracy figures, as internal and international pressure mounts on the military to walk back a coup

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese security forces detained three prominent pro-democracy figures, according to their relatives and other activists on Wednesday, as internal and international pressure mounted on the country's military to walk back its coup.

The overnight arrests came as protests denouncing Monday's takeover continued in the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere, and many businesses shut in response to calls for strikes. Security forces kept up their heavy-handed response, chasing demonstrators in several neighborhoods late Tuesday, according to activists who said some were shot and wounded. At least six people have been killed in protests so far, according to doctors.

The coup threatens to halt Sudan's fitful transition to democracy, which began after the 2019 ouster of long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in a popular uprising. It came after weeks of mounting tensions between military and civilian leaders over the course and pace of that process.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the military’s takeover was a “catastrophic development,” warning that it would have “severe consequences” for Sudan’s recent efforts to reintegrate into the international community after nearly three decades of isolation under al-Bashir.

"It is putting the country in a perilous situation and is calling the Sudan’s democratic and peaceful future ... into question,” he said in a statement Tuesday.

Following widespread international condemnation, the military allowed deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his wife to return home on Tuesday night. Hamdok, a former U.N. economist, was detained along with other government officials when the military seized power.

Several Western embassies in Khartoum said Wednesday they will continue to recognize Hamdok and his Cabinet as “the constitutional leaders of the transitional government” of Sudan.

In a joint statement, the embassies of the European Union, the U.S., the U.K., France and several other European countries called for the release of other detained officials and for talks between the military and the pro-democracy movement.

The new strongman, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, has pledged to hold elections, as planned, in July 2023, and to appoint a technocrat government in the meantime.

But critics doubt the military is serious about eventually ceding control, noting that the coup came just weeks before Burhan was supposed to hand over the leadership of the top ruling body, the Sovereign Council, to a civilian. The council is made up of both civilian and military leaders but led by a general. Separately, Hamdok’s transitional government ran day-to-day affairs.

The activists taken overnight were Ismail al-Taj, a leader of the Sudanese Professionals’ Association, the group at the forefront of the protests that brought down al-Bashir; Sediq al-Sadiq al-Mahdi, a leader in Sudan’s largest political party, known as Umma and brother of Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi; and Khalid al-Silaik, a former media adviser to the prime minister.

The three have been outspoken critics of the military takeover — and have called for protests against the move. Already, tens of thousands of Sudanese have taken to the streets, and activists are planning a mass demonstration on Saturday.

Security forces confronting protesters have killed at least six people since Monday and wounded over 140 others, many in critical condition, according to physicians with the Sudan Doctors’ Committee.

Al-Silaik was detained moments after he gave an interview to broadcaster Al-Jazeera, according to his wife, Marwa Kamel. In the interview, he criticized the military’s takeover, calling Hamdok and his government the legitimate administration of Sudan.

“What Gen. Burhan did is a complete coup. ... People will respond to this in the coming days,” al-Silaik said.

Activists Nazim Siraj and Nazik Awad and the Umma party confirmed the arrests of the other two figures.

On Monday, Burhan, the head of the military, dissolved the Sovereign Council and the transitional government, and declared a state of emergency. He alleged that the military was forced to step in to prevent the country from sliding into civil war — but he had repeatedly warned he wanted to delay the transition to civilian leadership of the council.

FILE - In this Monday Oct. 25, 2021 file photo, pro-democracy protesters use fires to block streets to condemn a takeover by military officials in Khartoum, Sudan. Sudanese security forces detained three prominent pro-democracy figures, family members and activists said Wednesday, Oct. 27, as international pressure mounted on the country's military to walk back the coup it staged earlier this week.(AP Photo/Ashraf Idris, File)
Credit: Ashraf Idris

Sudan's head of the military, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan,peaks during a press conference at the General Command of the Armed Forces in Khartoum, Sudan, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Burhan said that some members of the government he dissolved in a coup could face trial but said that the deposed prime minister was being held for his own safety and would likely be released soon. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)
Credit: Marwan Ali

People set up a barricade during a protest a day after the military seized power Khartoum, Sudan, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. The takeover came after weeks of mounting tensions between military and civilian leaders over the course and the pace of Sudan's transition to democracy. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)
Credit: Marwan Ali

People burn tires during a protest a day after the military seized power Khartoum, Sudan, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. The takeover came after weeks of mounting tensions between military and civilian leaders over the course and the pace of Sudan's transition to democracy. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)
Credit: Marwan Ali

Sudanese security forces are deployed during a protest a day after the military seized power Khartoum, Sudan, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. The takeover came after weeks of mounting tensions between military and civilian leaders over the course and the pace of Sudan's transition to democracy. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)
Credit: Marwan Ali

People burn tires during a protest a day after the military seized power Khartoum, Sudan, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. The takeover came after weeks of mounting tensions between military and civilian leaders over the course and the pace of Sudan's transition to democracy. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)
Credit: Marwan Ali

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 file photo, Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok speaks during a news conference in Khartoum, Sudan.Sudan's information ministry says the country's interim prime minister Hamdok and a number of senior government officials have been arrested. The ministry described ctions as a military coup, Monday, Oct 25, 2021. (AP Photo, File)
Credit: Uncredited

