Study: US shoppers outspend Chinese to restore luxury market

Global luxury comprehensively is expected to reach 1.1 trillion euros ($1.26 trillion) this year, which is about 10% below 2019 levels. The hardest-hit sector is luxury cruises, with spending down 80% from pre-pandemic levels and reduced even from 2020. Still, strong bookings for 2022 offer “glimmers of hope,’’ D’Arpizio said.

With international tourism still hampered, consumers have started picking up their new fashion trends at home, instead of fueling duty-free sales abroad.

U.S. consumers have at least temporarily supplanted the Chinese as the biggest spenders, accounting for one-third of all sales this year, compared with about 23% by Chinese shoppers, who were on par with Europeans. That trend is expected to invert by 2025, with nearly half of all spending by Chinese consumers, just over 20% by Americans and 18% by Europeans.

Bain forecasts that tourism will rebound by the end of next year to mid-2023, but D’Arpizio said she expects the pandemic will have established new habits, with luxury shoppers doing a lot of spending at home, not necessarily abroad.

“We expect tourists to come back. We don’t expect them to be as relevant as before,’’ she said.

The pandemic also has accelerated the shift to online shopping and reinforced the predominance of bigger brands in the marketplace, while encouraging the use of collaborations and digital campaigns to grab attention.

“The pandemic is widening the gap. We now see clear winners and losers. Bigger bands have more muscle,’’ D’Arpizio said.

In this way, they have exploited connections within larger conglomerates, like the Gucci and Balenciaga tie-up between the two brands owned by French group Kering.