Study seeks to understand police recruiting and retention

The study, led by George Mason University, will not only follower officers throughout their careers, but will also look at applicants who decide for whatever reason against becoming officers.

Cynthia Lum, a professor with GMU's Center for Evidence-Based Crime Policy, said that while recruitment and retention are key issues in the policing profession, there's a lack of academic studies assessing the reasons.

“These are questions that have existed for decades about why people join the police department, why they leave,” she said. “And I feel like we’re just still guessing. And we’re guessing because we don’t have these types of studies.”

Lum said the plan is to continue the study for 20 years, though long-term funding will still have to be secured.

The National Policing Institute is providing initial funding. Its president, Jim Burch, said the lessons learned in Fairfax will be relevant across the country. But he said he'd like to see this sort of study replicated across the country.

For a profession that faces accusations of racism, especially in recent years, Burch said it will be important for the study to address applicants' and officers' views on race. He said he's confident that academics have the skills and tools necessary to get an honest assessment of those views. And Lum emphasized that the study will be independent and officers will have the ability to speak freely and at times anonymously about their views.

Davis said he thinks the quality of officers entering the profession is better than it was when he started 30 years ago. He said that stems in part from recruitment efforts that seek to draw from a broader pool of the population. That extends beyond racial demographics. As an example, Davis said his force used to provide a salary bump for applicants with criminal justice degrees. That has been changed to incorporate graduates who had different academic interests.

“We hired psychology majors, sociology majors, and we’re looking for a greater representation of the community,” he said.