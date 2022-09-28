Study: Heatwave led to unprecedented melt of Swiss glaciers

The report chronicles in detail the damage across the Swiss Alps: Over six meters of ice melted this year on the Konkordiaplatz summit in the Great Aletsch Glacier in the south, near the Italian border. Small glaciers like Pizol in the east near Liechtenstein, Vadret dal Corvatsch near St. Moritz in the southeast, and Schwarzbachfirn in central Switzerland have “practically disappeared," the team said.

The country faced what might be considered a “perfect storm” this year that led to the big melt. Snow cover in the Swiss Alps was exceptionally light this year — particularly in the southeast — meaning that the glaciers had less natural protection from the heat. Plus, a dust drift from the Sahara that blanketed many parts of Europe in the spring contaminated the snow, causing it to absorb more solar heat.