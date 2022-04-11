Study: Africa cyclones exacerbated by climate change

“While our analysis clearly shows that climate change made the storms more damaging, our ability to establish precisely by how much was hampered by inconsistent data and lack of weather observations,” said Dr. Kew. “This would also help to improve forecasts of extreme weather events and their impacts.”

In both Madagascar and Malawi, the study was contrained by a lack of weather stations with suitable data. And of the 23 weather stations in the affected regions of Mozambique, only four had complete records dating back to 1981.

“Strengthening scientific resources in Africa and other parts of the global south is key to help us better understand extreme weather events fueled by climate change, to prepare vulnerable people and infrastructure to better cope with them,” Dr. Izidine Pinto, a climate system analyst at the University of Cape Town, said.

The 33-page study was conducted by 22 researchers, including scientists from universities and meteorological agencies in Madagascar, Mozambique, France, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, the UK and the US.

Caption FILE - Heavy rain falls during Cyclone Gombe in Nampula Province, Mozambique, March 12, 2022. Extreme rainfall in Africa's southeast has become heavier and more likely to occur during cyclones because of climate change, according to a new analysis released Monday, April 11, 2022 by an international team of weather scientists. (AP Photo, file) Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - In this image made from video, people stand on an overturned vehicle swept by flooding waters after storm Ana in Chikwawa, Malawi, Tuesday Jan. 25, 2022. Extreme rainfall in Africa's southeast has become heavier and more likely to occur during cyclones because of climate change, according to a new analysis released Monday, April 11, 2022 by an international team of weather scientists. (AP Photo, file) Credit: Uncredited