springfield-news-sun logo
X

Studies clash on Russian vaccine's efficacy against omicron

Russian President Vladimir attends the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) Congress in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Caption
Russian President Vladimir attends the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) Congress in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Mikhail Metzel

Credit: Mikhail Metzel

Nation & World
1 hour ago
The developer of Russia’s Sputnik V says its vaccine provides the best protection against the omicron variant of the coronavirus

MOSCOW (AP) — The developer of Russia’s Sputnik V said Friday that its vaccine provides the best protection against the omicron variant of the coronavirus, disputing a Western study which found Sputnik produced no antibodies against the new variant.

The Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which bankrolled Sputnik V and its one-shot version called Sputnik Light, said in a statement that a preliminary laboratory study showed Sputnik V had “the best virus neutralization results against omicron in comparison with other vaccines”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Sputnik V efficiency against omicron earlier Friday.

“Our Sputnik V is working well, and, perhaps, even more effective against the omicron than other vaccines used,” the president said during a congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, international researchers from the University of Washington and the Swiss drugmaker Humabs Biomed SA said in a study published Tuesday in pre-print and yet to be peer-reviewed that data they analyzed showed conflicting results.

The study, which used samples from health care workers in Buenos Aires, Argentina, who received Sputnik V, showed “no neutralizing activity against omicron.”

Russia has so far reported 25 cases of the omicron variant in the country, according to Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Caption
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech during the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) Congress in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Mikhail Metzel

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech during the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) Congress in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Caption
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech during the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) Congress in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Mikhail Metzel

Credit: Mikhail Metzel

Caption
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking at the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) Congress in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Mikhail Metzel

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking at the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) Congress in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Caption
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking at the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) Congress in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Mikhail Metzel

Credit: Mikhail Metzel

In Other News
1
Turkey's lira sinks to new low, prompting bank to intervene
2
Over Ethiopia's objections, UN rights body backs war monitor
3
Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO
4
NHL postpones Boston-Montreal game due to COVID-19 cases
5
Warily eyeing omicron, Christmas revelers curb celebrations
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top