Students, faculty return to Michigan State after shooting

Kelley, who was at an off-campus house when the shooting took place, said that the majority of his professors had given students the option to attend class in person or online, with many students choosing the latter.

The shootings at Michigan State happened last Monday during evening classes at Berkey Hall and nearby at the MSU Union, a social hub where students can study, eat and relax. Students across the vast campus were ordered to shelter in place for four hours — "run, hide, fight" if necessary — while police hunted for Anthony McRae, 43, who eventually killed himself when confronted by police not far from his home in Lansing.

Two wounded students remain in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital, university police said Monday. Two other students were in stable condition with another student in “fair condition.”

The university has been criticized by some in the community for returning too quickly. The editorial board of The State News, the student newspaper, wrote Thursday that they wouldn’t attend class next week, either in person or online. More time was needed to heal, the students wrote.

A student-led protest was scheduled to take place at the state Capitol in downtown Lansing on Monday afternoon calling for gun reform legislation. March for Our Lives founder David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland School shooting, joined Michigan State students and state lawmakers at a press conference outside of the state Capitol prior to the protest to call for gun reform.

