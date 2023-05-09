Student's body found in cave after New Zealand hit by floods

Hill said the body was recovered late Tuesday.

Whangārei Boys’ High School Principal Karen Gilbert-Smith wrote on Facebook that the event was “hugely upsetting” for all those involved.

“In time we will seek to understand how this situation occurred, but for now I ask that we stay united as a WBHS community and provide support where required,” the principal wrote.

Further south, the heavy rainfall and flooding Tuesday prompted authorities in Auckland to declare a state of emergency. The declaration remained in place Wednesday morning as the weather eased.

Fire and emergency crews said they responded to more than 200 calls on Tuesday, most of them in Auckland. Many were for floodwaters entering buildings, but they had also responded to landslides, falling trees and trapped cars. Some train and bus services were canceled, and authorities urged people to avoid unnecessary travel.

Severe weather has plagued the North Island this year. In January, four people were killed when floodwaters hit Auckland. In February, 11 people died when Cyclone Gabrielle hit.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said it was a difficult time for the region.

He said Tuesday he'd yet to find out all the details on what had happened to the student.

“I do want to express my deep concern there and my absolute support for the school community," Hipkins said.

