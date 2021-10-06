Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting

Timberview serves about 1,900 students in the ninth through 12th grades. The sprawling complex opened in 2004.

After news of the shooting spread, parents gathered at the Mansfield Independent School District Center for the Performing Arts about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from the high school to be reunified with their kids, who were bused over. Among them was Justin Rockhold, whose ninth-grade son had texted him to let him know he was OK.

Rockhold said he has served in the military and he drew on that experience to instruct his son, telling him to keep his head down and be still to stay safe. When asked whether he had thought a could happen at the school, he said his military training is also a reminder of life’s dangerous realities.

“Obviously in America — in the world we live in today — it’s always something. ... It’s in the back of your mind,” Rockhold said, adding that he was praying for the injured. “I’m just blessed today that my kid’s safe.”

The shooting happened just days after a shooting at a Houston charter school that injured an administrator. Texas' deadliest school shooting occurred in May of 2018 when a then-17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at Santa Fe High School near Houston, killing 10 people, most of whom were students.

An earlier version of this story was corrected to reflect that the suspect's last name is Simpkins, not Simpkin.

Bleed reported from Little Rock, Arkansas.

Caption This undated photo provided by the Arlington Police Department in Arlington, Texas shows Timothy George Simpkins. Police are searching for Simpkins, who is the suspected shooter at a Dallas-area high school, leaving four people injured before fleeing, authorities said Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (Arlington Police Department via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this image from WFAA-TV video, law enforcement arrives at Timberview High School on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Authorities say a student opened fire inside the Dallas-area high school during a fight. (WFAA-TV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Stephanie Wade, left, comforts her daughter Keeley after she became emotional describing the environment during a school shooting to the media after the pair were reunited, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Mansfield, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption In this image from WFAA-TV video, students evacuate Timberview High School on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Authorities say a student opened fire inside the Dallas-area high school during a fight. (WFAA-TV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption A law enforcement officer walks in the parking lot of Timberview Hight School after a shooting inside the school in south Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Caption People gather on a road leading to Timberview High School after a shooting at the school in south Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Caption Law enforcement officers from different agencies gather in the parking lot of Timberview High School after a shooting inside the school located in south Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Caption Law enforcement officers walk in the parking lot of Timberview High School after a shooting inside the school located in south Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Caption Families arrive at Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts to be reunited with their children, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Mansfield, Texas, following a shooting at the Timberview High School in Arlington. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption Stephanie Wade, left, comforts her daughter Keeley after she became emotional describing the environment during a school shooting to the media after the pair were reunited, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Mansfield, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption A Burleson, Texas, SWAT officer directs traffic to a parking area for families arriving to be reunited with their school children, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Mansfield, Texas, following a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption A Burleson, Texas, SWAT officer directs traffic to a parking area for families arriving to be reunited with their school children, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Mansfield, Texas, following a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption A Mansfield ISD school bus leaves the Center For The Performing Arts in Mansfield, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, after dropping off school children from Timberview High School following a school shooting at Timberview. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez