Student group sues after Texas university cancels drag show

In Wendler's writing explaining his decision, he said he “will not appear to condone the diminishment of any group at the expense of impertinent gestures toward another group for any reason, even when the law of the land appears to require it.”

The cancellation has spurred protests on campus, with students waving gay pride flags and holding signs that included the saying “Women for Drag." But other students have said they agreed with the Wendler's stance.

Spectrum WT and its two student leaders who filed the lawsuit are represented by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, or FIRE, a national civil liberties group. The lawsuit was filed against officials with the university, including Wendler, in addition to officials with the Texas A&M University System.

Spokespeople for both the university and the university system had no comment Friday.

