Teen charged in shooting death of schoolmate outside Pittsburgh school

“We believe, based on the information that we have and the video we’ve been able to see, that we have the actor in custody and there’s no potential threat to the other schools,” Ford said.

The city’s new police chief, Larry Scirotto, on the job for his first full day following confirmation Tuesday, said at the scene that such violence was “unacceptable.”

“The tragedies cannot continue unchecked,” Scirotto told WTAE-TV, vowing to work to assure parents that “when they send their kids to school that their kids won’t become a victim of gun violence.”

Mayor Ed Gainey vowed to help students affected by the shooting and said his administration would connect the family with support services.

“No child should ever have to fear going to school, and no parent should ever worry about their child never coming home,” Gainey said.

“We have cultivated a culture of violence and death, celebrated guns, and glorified shooting,” he said in a statement. “… We have to cultivate a new culture, create a new path forward for our kids."

The shooting came a little more than a year after another student was gunned down at the same school. Fifteen-year-old Marquis Campbell was killed in January 2022 as he sat in a school van waiting to go home. The alleged shooters — two brothers who Campbell knew from another school — were charged earlier this year with murder and conspiracy.

The shooting also came exactly one year after 19 students and two teachers were gunned down at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.