X

Stuck antenna freed on Jupiter-bound spacecraft

Nation & World
By MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press
42 minutes ago
A crucial radar antenna on a spacecraft bound for Jupiter is no longer jammed

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A crucial radar antenna on a European spacecraft bound for Jupiter is no longer jammed.

Flight controllers in Germany freed the 52-foot (16-meter) antenna Friday after nearly a month of effort.

The European Space Agency's Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, nicknamed Juice, blasted off in April on a decade-long voyage. Soon after launch, a tiny pin refused to budge and prevented the antenna from fully opening.

Controllers tried shaking and warming the spacecraft to get the pin to move by just millimeters. Back-to-back jolts finally did the trick.

The radar antenna will peer deep beneath the icy crust of three Jupiter moons suspected of harboring underground oceans and possibly life. Those moons are Callisto, Europa and Ganymede, the largest moon in the solar system.

Juice will attempt to go into orbit around Ganymede. No spacecraft has ever orbited a moon other than our own.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

In Other News
1
Marine veteran who fatally choked NYC subway rider Jordan Neely is...
2
Biden commends Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez for collaboration...
3
Pilots at United picket for higher pay as pressure builds before summer...
4
Commanders' record sale agreed to by Snyder family, Harris group that...
5
Tens of thousands march against Serbia's populist leadership following...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top