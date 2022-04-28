Struggling Braves reinstate Acuña from IL 1 week before plan

Acuña is expected to hit leadoff in Thursday night's game against the Chicago Cubs. He may initially split time between right field and designated hitter.

The defending World Series champion Braves have struggled at the start of the season and are still looking for their first series win after splitting the first two games of their three-game series with the Cubs. The Braves will be looking for Acuña to provide a boost to their lineup after showing in his rehabilitation stint with Triple-A Gwinnett that he has recovered from the surgery that ended his 2021 season.