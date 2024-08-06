Strong second half lifts Germany over Greece 76-63 for first berth in Olympics semifinals

Germany is unbeaten at the Paris Games after going 3-0 in the group stage.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points for Greece, which was denied its first semifinals berth in Antetokounmpo’s first Olympics appearance.

Wagner entered the quarterfinals averaging a team-high 22 points per game but struggled to get going.

Greece led by 12 at one point, but Germany settled in and used a big third quarter to take a seven-point lead into the fourth. Germany started the final period on a 13-5 run to increase its lead to 72-57 with 1:50 remaining.

