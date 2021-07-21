Strong Q2 from J&J as pandemic-hit sales, profit recover

The one weak spot was dismal sales of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, which brought in just $164 million in the quarter and a total of $264 million so far this year.

The vaccine has been plagued by concerns about some very rare side effects and the shutdown of the Maryland factory of J&J's U.S. contract manufacturer, Emergent BioSolutions, due to contamination problems that have led to tens of millions of vaccine doses having to be trashed. It’s unclear when — or if — the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will allow the factory to resume production.

J&J has the only authorized vaccine that only requires one shot, so it had been expected to play a huge role in vaccinating people in rural areas and developing countries. Instead, the company has fallen far short of its supply commitments to the U.S., other governments and a World Health Organization-backed program to get affordable vaccines to poor and middle-income countries.

J&J, based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, said foreign sales jumped 29.5% to $11.39 billion, while U.S. sales rose 24.9% to $11.92 billion.

J&J’s medical device and diagnostics division had been a laggard amid a lengthy restructuring and the pandemic leading people to delay scheduled surgeries and other care. It turned in the best performance in the quarter, with revenue jumping 62.7% to $6.98 billion.

The maker of cancer drugs Darzalex and Imbruvica reported that prescription drug sales, long the company’s main growth driver, rose 17.2% to $12.6 billion.

Sales of consumer health products like Tylenol and Band-Aids, which have been buoyed during the pandemic by medicine cabinet stocking and an increased focus on wellness, climbed 13.3% to $3.74 billion.

J&J noted that sales had a 4.1% benefit from favorable currency exchange rates.

During the quarter, the FDA approved J&J’s Rybrevant, the first targeted treatment for non-small cell lung cancer that has certain genetic mutations.

Johnson & Johnson said it expects adjusted full-year earnings in the range of $9.60 to $9.70 per share, up from its April forecast of $9.42 to $9.57. It expects revenue in the range of $93.8 billion to $94.6 billion, up from $90.6 billion to $91.6 billion.

Company shares edged up 1% to $170.11 before the opening bell Wednesday.

Follow Linda A. Johnson on Twitter: @LindaJ_on Pharma

