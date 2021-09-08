Strong quake hits near Acapulco, buildings sway in capital

Guerrero Gov. Hector Astudillo said the tsunami alert center had not registered any variations in the sea level.

The mayor of Acapulco, Adela Román, said in statement to the television news outlet Milenio that “there is no really serious situation” so far and no reports of casualties.

“There are nervous breakdowns, people are worried because there have been aftershocks,” she said, adding that there are "many gas leaks in many places” as well as some landslides and fallen walls.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said via Twitter that authorities in the four states that most felt the earthquake told him there were no victims or serious damage beyond some collapsed walls and falling rocks.

“Fortunately there is not serious damage,” he said. “Fortunately, so far we don’t have information about the loss of any lives.”

Mexico’s National Civil Defense said it was conducting reviews in 10 states, but had not received reports of victims nor serious damage.

In Mexico City, the ground shook for nearly a minute in some parts of the capital, but the quake was less evident in other parts. Some people evacuated their buildings briefly, but most quickly went back inside on a rainy night.

“I was at home with my mom and my dogs and the seismic alert started to sound,” said Claudia Guarneros, a makeup artist. “My mother was in another room and I started to call her. The house started moving and in the last part of the earthquake the power went out and we couldn’t see anything, we just saw some things falling.”

Mexico City authorities said there were no early reports of significant damage in the city, though electricity was knocked out in some neighborhoods. Some broken windows in a downtown high rise covered the sidewalk in glass.

Arturo Hernández stood outside the relatively new apartment building he moved into just three years ago. Beside it stood a taller building abandoned since the magnitude-7.1 earthquake of Sept. 19, 2017, in neighboring Puebla state that caused major damage in the capital.

Hernández heard the seismic alarm and made it outside before the ground began to shake. The abandoned building next to his continued to crack and moan for three minutes after the shaking stopped, he said. Asked if he had worried about the damaged building next door, he said, “Always, always.”

Tuesday's earthquake occurred four years to the day after a magnitude-8.2 earthquake that struck off the coast of Mexico's southern state of Chiapas, largely destroying the town of Juchitan in neighboring Oaxaca state and killing dozens.

Caption People gather outside thier building with their pet after a strong earthquake, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. The quake struck southern Mexico near the resort of Acapulco, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

Caption People check their mobile phones outside Veracruz General Hospital after a strong earthquake, in Veracruz, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. The quake struck southern Mexico near the resort of Acapulco, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez) Credit: Felix Marquez Credit: Felix Marquez

Caption People gather outside on the sidewalk after a strong earthquake was felt, in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Leslie Mazoch) Credit: Leslie Mazoch Credit: Leslie Mazoch

Caption Residents take cover from the rain under an awning after an earthquake alarm sent them out of their home, in the lobby of an apartment building in the Valle del Sur neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. A powerful earthquake struck southern Mexico near the resort of Acapulco on Tuesday night, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away. (AP Photo/Anita Baca) Credit: Anita Baca Credit: Anita Baca

Caption People gather outside on the sidewalk after a strong earthquake was felt, in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Leslie Mazoch) Credit: Leslie Mazoch Credit: Leslie Mazoch

Caption A woman talks with family members on her cell to let them know she and her mother, right, are safe after an earthquake alarm sent them out of their home, in the lobby of an apartment building in the Valle del Sur neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. A powerful earthquake struck southern Mexico near the resort of Acapulco on Tuesday night, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away. (AP Photo/Anita Baca) Credit: Anita Baca Credit: Anita Baca

Caption People gather outside a building after a strong earthquake, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. The quake struck southern Mexico near the resort of Acapulco, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

Caption Health workers communicate on their mobile phones as they stand outside Veracruz General Hospital after a strong earthquake, in Veracruz, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. The quake struck southern Mexico near the resort of Acapulco, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez) Credit: Felix Marquez Credit: Felix Marquez

Caption People stand under the rain after a strong earthquake on Reforma avenue in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. The quake struck southern Mexico near the resort of Acapulco, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away. (AP Photo/Nelson Antoine) Credit: Nelson Antoine Credit: Nelson Antoine