Strong earthquake shakes coastal Ecuador; damage unclear

There is no immediate word on major damage or injuries after a strong earthquake shook Ecuador

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A strong earthquake shook Ecuador on Saturday, but there was no immediate word on major damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 in the country's coastal Guayas region. It was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Guayaquil, Ecuador's second-largest city.

Videos shared on social media show people gathering on the streets of Guayaquil and nearby communities. People reported objects falling inside their homes in Guayaquil, which anchors an urban area of over 3 million people about 170 miles (270 kilometers) southwest of the capital, Quito.

The earthquake was also felt in northern Peru.

