springfield-news-sun logo
X

Strong earthquake in southwest Pakistan kills at least 11

Nation & World
17 minutes ago
Officials say a powerful  5.7 magnitude earthquake has shaken part of western Pakistan killing at least 11 people

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A powerful 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook parts of southwestern Pakistan early Thursday, killing at least 11 people, a local official said.

Suhail Anwar Shaheen, the deputy commissioner of the area, said at least 200 people have been hurt and he expected the death toll to rise.

The quake was centered about 14 kilometers (8 miles) north-northeast of Harnai in Baluchistan province, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 20 kilometers (12 miles) below the surface.

The location is about 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Quetta, the provincial capital that is near the Afghan border.

In Other News
1
Facebook exec: We do not prioritize engagement over safety
2
Shootings near Zion National Park prompt town lockdown
3
Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions
4
Los Angeles OKs one of strictest US vaccination mandates
5
Ethiopia airs claims about UN officials; UN seeks documents
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top